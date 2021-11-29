Menu

News

Vernon couple found on forest service road after long night stranded

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 10:39 am
FILE. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. View image in full screen
FILE. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. Megan Turcato / Global News

A Vernon couple were found safe, walking a forest service road a day after they went missing.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called Sunday to look for a couple in a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle who went missing after a group ride a day earlier, according to a press release from the organization.

“(The couple) were part of a fundraising group of off-road enthusiasts who went out Saturday and then became separated from the main group,” COSAR said.

Read more: 2021 offers record number of calls for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

“Although they started near Postill Lake, the pair ended up spending the night near King Edward Lake after their side-by-side broke down. They were found walking along the Aberdeen Forest Service Road this morning by a motorist driving in the area. The couple was driven to an RCMP officer as COSAR and Vernon SAR teams were being deployed.”

Read more: Helicopter rescue for Alberta couple lost while hiking near Peachland, B.C.

More than 20 COSAR and Vernon Search and Rescue volunteers responded, as did a significant number of four-wheel drive enthusiasts from Kelowna.

The episode stands as a reminder to outdoor enthusiasts that filing a trip plan could help prevent an unplanned night in the woods.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COSAR tagcentral okanagan search and rescue tagutility terrain vehicle tagoff-roading tagpostill lake tagAberdeen Forest Road tagKing Edward Lake tag

