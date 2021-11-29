Vernon couple found on forest service road after long night stranded

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon couple were found safe, walking a forest service road a day after they went missing.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called Sunday to look for a couple in a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle who went missing after a group ride a day earlier, according to a press release from the organization.

“(The couple) were part of a fundraising group of off-road enthusiasts who went out Saturday and then became separated from the main group,” COSAR said.

Read more: 2021 offers record number of calls for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

“Although they started near Postill Lake, the pair ended up spending the night near King Edward Lake after their side-by-side broke down. They were found walking along the Aberdeen Forest Service Road this morning by a motorist driving in the area. The couple was driven to an RCMP officer as COSAR and Vernon SAR teams were being deployed.”

Story continues below advertisement

More than 20 COSAR and Vernon Search and Rescue volunteers responded, as did a significant number of four-wheel drive enthusiasts from Kelowna.

The episode stands as a reminder to outdoor enthusiasts that filing a trip plan could help prevent an unplanned night in the woods.