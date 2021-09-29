Woman charged in 2020 Vernon motel murder

Send this page to someone via email

A break was made this week in a more than year-long Vernon homicide case.

Paige Courtney Howse, 28, was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Alishia Lemp, whose body was found in a Vernon hotel room in February 2020.

Investigators from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s serious crimes unit arrested Howse in Surrey on Friday. According to court records, she’s had a number of run-ins with the RCMP since November 2020, facing charges ranging from arson to weapons possession before the murder charge was laid.

Her next court appearance on the murder charge is Oct. 19.

“For the past 18 months, our investigative team has worked tirelessly, through several jurisdictions, to bring the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms. Lemp’s death to this point,” Cpl. David Hoekstra of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s serious crimes unit said in a press release.

“We want to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Ms. Lemp, and our appreciation for their patience during this incredibly difficult time.”

An obituary for Lemp said she was extroverted and adventurous and loved to travel, especially with her beloved yorkie “Soup.” She wanted to be a missionary and her home base was Kelowna.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to a motel Feb. 28, 2020, before 8 p.m. and began investigating the suspicious death. They released no information in the interim.

