B.C. Floods: Local Vietnamese restaurant gives back by hosting dinner for displaced families

Send this page to someone via email

Salmon Arm Vietnamese restaurant, Hanoi 36, is hosting a dinner Sunday for displaced families and any locals affected by the recent floods in the province.

Owners, Michael and his wife Jenny Yu, have been working hard putting together meals for displaced families and offering them a place that feels like home.

“Tonight it’s about people and community. We want them to know regardless of what they are going through right now, all we want to do is cook them a nice meal. They can sit back relax, enjoy the music, and feel like home. Even though they are far away from home, this is the least we can do for them,” says Michael Yu.

1:51 Salmon Arm restaurant hosts dinner for displaced families Salmon Arm restaurant hosts dinner for displaced families

The restaurant serving up a traditional barbeque pork dish, a specialty at Hanoi 36, and something Michael feels will showcase traditional Vietnamese cuisine.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our local customers love our barbeque pork and we thought it would be a great way to showcase Northern Vietnamese cuisine.”

Currently, the couple have reached out to local hotels and shelters to get the word out. With about 30 takeout orders and with food going to local shelters and hospitals, Michael says it is already a success.

“So far with the feedback, we are looking forward to having quite a bit of people in the dining room at this time.”

The couple also hopes that the cuisine can offer some happiness to people who have been struggling due to the recent floods.

2:07 “I started crying”, Kelowna shows overwhelming generosity and support for flood victims “I started crying”, Kelowna shows overwhelming generosity and support for flood victims

“Red colour like Christmas — we hope the dish can bring some colour to people’s lives especially right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

The dinner open to any displaced families or locals affected by the recent floods.