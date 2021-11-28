Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec police say they are investigating footage of violent arrest of Black teens

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted November 28, 2021 2:08 pm
The footage shows officers dragging, pinning down and beating Black teens in the snow. At one point an officer is seen kicking snow into the the young man's face.
The footage shows officers dragging, pinning down and beating Black teens in the snow. At one point an officer is seen kicking snow into the the young man's face. wscquebec2/Instagram

Quebec City police say they are investigating a violent arrest involving Black teenagers after videos surfaced online on Saturday night.

The footage shows officers dragging, pinning down and beating Black teens in the snow. At one point an officer is seen kicking snow into a young man’s face.

Story continues below advertisement

A press release from Quebec City police says authorities are “deeply concerned” by the behaviour of the officers and are investigating the incident.

Trending Stories

Police didn’t provide further details on the interaction or the identity of the people involved in the videos.

Professional boxer Eric Martel-Bahoeli, however, says he recognized one of the young Black men in the video.

Martel-Bahoeli said police have no excuse for such behaviours and the arrest only adds fuel to racial tensions between police officers and the Black community.

More to come.

–with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Inquiry into wrongful arrest of Black man by Montreal police flawed according to lawyers' Inquiry into wrongful arrest of Black man by Montreal police flawed according to lawyers
Social Media tagRacism tagViolence tagVideo tagPolice brutality tagexcessive force tagQuebec City police tagracist police tagblack teens tagQuebec City teen arrest video tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers