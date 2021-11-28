Quebec police say they are investigating footage of violent arrest of Black teens

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec City police say they are investigating a violent arrest involving Black teenagers after videos surfaced online on Saturday night.

The footage shows officers dragging, pinning down and beating Black teens in the snow. At one point an officer is seen kicking snow into a young man’s face.

A press release from Quebec City police says authorities are “deeply concerned” by the behaviour of the officers and are investigating the incident.

Police didn’t provide further details on the interaction or the identity of the people involved in the videos.

Professional boxer Eric Martel-Bahoeli, however, says he recognized one of the young Black men in the video.

Martel-Bahoeli said police have no excuse for such behaviours and the arrest only adds fuel to racial tensions between police officers and the Black community.

–with files from The Canadian Press