Winnipeg’s Bear Clan searches for missing 22-year-old

Winnipeg’s Bear Clan hit the streets on Saturday searching for a missing 22-year-old who hasn’t been seen in weeks.

Hailey Bittern was last seen on Nov. 17 in the St. Vital area, according to police.

However, searchers say she hasn’t been heard from in about three weeks.

Angela Klassen Janeczko of the Bear Clan said they received tips that Bittern might be in the city’s north end, which is where they spent the day putting up missing person posters and talking to community members.

“If we get any leads during this time, we will be following any of those,” Janeczko said.

Hailey Bittern, 22, is missing. Winnipeg Police/Submitted photo

Janeczko said they’re hoping to bring her home safely as soon as possible.

“She’s been through quite a bit of trauma in her life,” she said. “Hailey’s just young and vulnerable and impressionable.”

Bittern’s aunt, Olive Bouchie, couldn’t make it from Brandon to the search, but spoke to reporters over the phone.

“Hailey, if you can hear me, we all love you. Please contact me,” Bouchie said.

Bittern is described as five feet eight inches tall and 155 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a light brown jacket and tan Ugg-style boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police or the Bear Clan.