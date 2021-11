Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for help in the search for a missing 22-year-old woman.

Hailey Bittern was last seen Wednesday in the St. Vital area.

She is 5’8″ and 155 pounds with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes. Bittern was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a light brown jacket and tan UGG boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.