Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Pat Mandy takes helm as chair of Hamilton Police Services Board

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 26, 2021 6:01 pm
Pat Mandy, a nurse, former HHS VP, and member of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, will take over as chair of the Hamilton Police Services Board. View image in full screen
Pat Mandy, a nurse, former HHS VP, and member of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, will take over as chair of the Hamilton Police Services Board. @HHS_Staff

The Hamilton Police Services Board has a new chair.

Pat Mandy, a member of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, was unanimously elected to the post during the board’s meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Mandy first joined the board, as the province’s representative, in March of 2018.

Read more: Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge joins Hamilton Police Services Board

She was nominated to the position of chair by Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger during his final meeting as a member of the police services board.

Eisenberger has resigned from the board, as a city council representative, to make way for Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Mandy says she’s now in a position to “teach and share with others, because I think working towards our future, working together is knowledge, knowledge of each other and relationship building.”

Trending Stories

“My Indigenous name,” adds Mandy, “means ‘people brings together woman'” in Anishinaabe.

Mandy also says she’ll face a lot of challenges amidst the international conversation around the defunding of police services.

“I believe that we need to change the conversation from defunding,” says Mandy, “and start to refocus our efforts and resources in a more effective way.”

 

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Some experts now reconsidering use of plastic dividers' COVID-19: Some experts now reconsidering use of plastic dividers

 

“We need to look at how we can change the system,” adds Mandy, “so that we don’t always need the services of the police to react, but rather to be starting upstream, and to put in some of the supports, we’ve heard housing, mental health.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mandy is a retired health-care administrator, with an impressive resume of leadership positions.

Read more: Diversity the goal as mayor announces departure from Hamilton Police Services Board

She was the first Indigenous president of the College of Nurses of Ontario, the first CEO of the Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant Local Health Integration Network and served as vice-president of patient services at Hamilton Health Sciences.

Mandy was appointed as a member of the Order of Canada in June 2017.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police tagHamilton Police Service tagFred Eisenberger tagHamilton Police Services Board tagmississaugas of the credit first nation tagPat Mandy tagHamilton Pat Mandy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers