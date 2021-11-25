COVID-19: Dr. Moore ‘does not anticipate’ vaccine certification will be applied to children aged 5-11 in Ontario

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said on Thursday he “does not anticipate” that government COVID-19 vaccine certification rules would be applied to 5-11-year-olds, as the rollout of the vaccine for the age group is still new. “It would be very premature to mandate their inclusion in my opinion,” he stated. Health Canada had approved Pfizer’s version of the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 on Nov. 19.