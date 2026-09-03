Quebec election: Fréchette defends French-only voter cards during campaign

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CAQ Leader Christine Fréchette is defending a decision to send voter information cards in French only ahead of Quebec’s election, while insisting anglophone voters will still have access to information in English.

Speaking Thursday, Fréchette said information at polling stations will be available in both French and English and argued the rights of Quebec’s English-speaking community are being respected.

The issue centres on voter information cards mailed before election day. The cards, which include details on where and when to vote, have previously been issued in both official languages.

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Fréchette said voters will still be able to access information in English through QR codes, the Elections Québec website and by phone.

A group of lawyers representing members of the English-speaking community has threatened legal action over the move, while opposition party leaders and language-rights advocates have also criticized the change.

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Fréchette said Quebec’s Charter of the French Language protects both French and the rights of the province’s English-speaking community.

It remains unclear what impact, if any, the French-only voter cards could have on anglophone voter turnout.

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