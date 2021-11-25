Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
November 25 2021 2:40pm
01:44

Ontario parent waiting for $10-a-day child care deal: ‘What is the holdup?’

Ontario is one of the last provinces yet to sign on with Ottawa for $10-a-day daycare. On Nov. 15, Alberta signed on with Ottawa. Kendra Slugoski reports.

