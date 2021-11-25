Global News at 5 Edmonton November 25 2021 2:40pm 01:44 Ontario parent waiting for $10-a-day child care deal: ‘What is the holdup?’ Ontario is one of the last provinces yet to sign on with Ottawa for $10-a-day daycare. On Nov. 15, Alberta signed on with Ottawa. Kendra Slugoski reports. Ontario parent waiting for $10-a-day child care deal: ‘What is the holdup?’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8402568/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8402568/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?