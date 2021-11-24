Menu

Politics

Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge joins Hamilton Police Services Board

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 24, 2021 1:07 pm
Hamilton City Council has approved Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge's appointment to the police services board, following the resignation of mayor Fred Eisenberger from the board. View image in full screen
Hamilton City Council has approved Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge's appointment to the police services board, following the resignation of mayor Fred Eisenberger from the board. Will Erskine / Global News

City Council has officially approved changes to the membership of the Hamilton Police Services Board.

Councillors approved the appointment of Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge to the board, after accepting the resignation of Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

Read more: Diversity the goal as mayor announces departure from Hamilton Police Services Board

The mayor announced last week that he would be stepping aside to improve the police board’s “gender diversity.”

Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr says adding Partridge to the board will also heighten the “suburban, rural voice.”

Coun. Partridge is representing Hamilton this week at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Ottawa, but Farr says she is “looking forward to being very close to the new station construction out her way, and is looking forward to getting started.”

Read more: Frank Bergen named Hamilton’s 36th chief of police

The police services board approved a proposal for a new joint police and fire station in Waterdown at its meeting in June 2020.

Eisenberger will attend his final Hamilton Police Services Board meeting as a member on Thursday.

Partridge will make her debut when the board meets in December.

 

 

Hamilton city council tagFlamborough tagWaterdown tagHamilton Police Services Board tagCoun. Judi Partridge tagHamilton PSB tag

