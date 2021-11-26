Menu

Crime

Man dies after portable washroom fire in Abbotsford, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 2:05 pm
An Abbotsford police car is shown patrolling the B.C. city after record-breaking rainfall caused floods and evacuations between Nov. 14 and 15, 2021. View image in full screen
An Abbotsford police car is shown patrolling the B.C. city after record-breaking rainfall caused floods and evacuations between Nov. 14 and 15, 2021. Twitter/City of Abbotsford

A 28-year-old man has died after the portable washroom he was using in Abbotsford, B.C. caught on fire earlier this week.

Abbotsford police and the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service responded to call in the 33000 block of South Fraser Way around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found the portable fully ablaze.

The man had escaped the fire and was suffering from severe burns, police said in a Friday news release.

He died from his injuries later in the hospital.

Read more: Man seen holding knife at Abbotsford, B.C. school, prompting lockdown

The Abbotsford Police Department’s major crimes unit is still determining whether the fire was an accident or suspicious.

Police are now asking anyone with more information about the incident — including having seen the victim — to contact them.

Click to play video: 'VPD investigating after five stabbed during violent Yaletown fight' VPD investigating after five stabbed during violent Yaletown fight
VPD investigating after five stabbed during violent Yaletown fight

The victim was wearing a lime green winter jacket with grey sleeves, a red hoody underneath the jacket, dark pants, and white running shoes.

Anyone with footage in the area of the Khalsa Diwan Temple at 33094 South Fraser Way between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Nov. 23 is also asked to contact police at 604-859-5225.

