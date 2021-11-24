Menu

Crime

Man seen holding knife at Abbotsford, B.C. school, prompting lockdown

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 9:07 pm
Abbotsford, B.C. police are searching for man, after a student reported seeing someone with a knife in the bathroom of Yale Secondary School on Nov. 24, 2021.
Abbotsford, B.C. police are searching for man, after a student reported seeing someone with a knife in the bathroom of Yale Secondary School on Nov. 24, 2021. Abbotsford Police Department

An Abbotsford, B.C., school went into lockdown on Wednesday after a student found a man holding a knife in one of the bathrooms.

The incident at Yale Secondary School took place shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Abbotsford police said the man did not threaten any students or staff, but instead displayed the knife to the student in the bathroom.

The student reported the encounter to school staff immediately, prompting a lockdown at Yale and two nearby schools, W.A. Fraser Middle School and McMillan Elementary, as a precaution.

In a Wednesday news statement, Abbotsford police said all available on-duty officers and an RCMP helicopter responded to the incident.

The suspect left Yale Secondary in a vehicle, they said, and was dropped off at the intersection of Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way.

He has not been apprehended, but police reported all lockdowns were lifted around noon.

Investigators are still working to determine the suspect’s motives, and asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the area of the suspect’s drop-off between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. is asked to call 604-859-5225.

