Police say one person has been sent to hospital following a shooting on Hamilton’s west side Thursday morning.

Two people have been reportedly arrested for firearms-related offences in relation to the incident.

A spokesperson for Hamilton police is expected to provide an update before noon from the Valley Community Centre.

More to come.

Hamilton Police are investigating a shooting near York and Old Guelph Rd in #HamOnt. Two people have been arrested for firearm-related charges. One male has been taken to hospital with injuries. Media Relations Officer enroute to Valley Community Centre on Old Guelph Road. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 25, 2021

