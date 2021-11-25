Menu

Crime

Hamilton Police make massive drugs and guns bust on the Mountain

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 7:22 am
A Hamilton Police raid at six Mountain properties seized more than $3 million in drugs and cash, along with 35 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition. View image in full screen
A Hamilton Police raid at six Mountain properties seized more than $3 million in drugs and cash, along with 35 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Hamilton Police

Hamilton Police have made a massive drug bust that involved raids at six residences on the Hamilton Mountain.

Police say they seized more than $3 million in drugs and cash, along with 35 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition, as part of a three-month investigation dubbed “Project Munro.”

The investigation involved 24 search warrants that resulted in 16 people facing a combined 213 charges.

The slew of charges includes possession and trafficking of cannabis and cocaine and several firearms-related offences.

Investigators say 2,500 cannabis plants with a street value of $2 million were also seized.

24 search warrants were executed and 16 people charged in Hamilton drug bust View image in full screen
24 search warrants were executed and 16 people charged in Hamilton drug bust. Hamilton Police Service

Police say that during the raid, nearly 35 per cent of the firearms they seized were either loaded or unsafely stored.

Several firearms had also been modified in order to enhance performance, police say.

Three bullet-proof vests were also seized, police add.

Hamilton Police say they continue to investigate.

