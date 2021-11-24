7 facing firearm charges after raid at St. Catharines residence

Seven people are facing multiple charges following a firearms raid in a St. Catharines, Ont. residential neighbourhood early Tuesday morning, according to Niagara Regional Police (NRPS).
Detectives say the search warrant was executed just after midnight at a home on Louth Street near Nash where four loaded guns and several rounds of ammunition were seized.
Four men, aged between 26 and 40, are among those facing a combined 28 charges, including 27 firearm-related offences.
The three women, aging in range between 12 and 29 years old, are facing a combined 19 charges between them.
All of the accused made their first court appearance on Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
