Residents displaced after fire rips through homeless encampment at Hamilton park

Several Hamilton residents experiencing homelessness have been displaced after a fire tore through an encampment at a downtown Hamilton park.

Hamilton deputy fire chief Dan Milovanovic said they were called to J.C. Beemer Park on Victoria Avenue North shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a rubbish fire.

When they arrived, Milovanovic said they discovered a large area that appeared to be a “makeshift encampment” was ablaze and said crews quickly knocked down the fire without any injuries to residents or firefighters.

He said the scene was then turned over to Hamilton police.

Media relations spokesperson Const. Krista-Lee Ernst told Global News that the cause of the fire is not believed to be criminal in nature.

“Hamilton Police Social Navigation Program worked with the displaced individuals to secure lodging,” wrote Ernst in an email.

She added that hydro will be on scene for several hours to repair damaged lines in the area and a portion of the park remains taped off.

The Hamilton Encampment Support Network, a group that advocates on behalf of the city’s homeless residents, said the fire destroyed most of the residents’ possessions and tents.

The group remains on scene at the park on Wednesday afternoon, calling for the city not to remove what remains of the residents’ belongings.

They’re also asking Hamiltonians to donate warm clothes and other essentials to help replace what was lost.

The City is moving forward with an eviction after residents experienced a devastating fire earlier this morning at #JCBeemer park in #HamOnt. Residents still have some of their homes intact and do not want to leave. We need to stand with our unhoused neighbours. We need you here. pic.twitter.com/BGZVYmYMFN — Hamilton Encampment Support Network (@HamOntESN) November 24, 2021

“We are well into the beginning of winter, and many of the residents living in [J.C. Beemer] have no safe or accessible shelter or housing options,” the group wrote in an emailed statement.

“A fire is a safety concern for all residents in and around the park – but can only be properly addressed by providing residents with alternatives that are safe, accessible, and permanent.”