Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton man arrested following several ‘violent incidents’

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 7:22 am
Police say the incidents happened the downtown core Saturday evening. View image in full screen
Police say the incidents happened the downtown core Saturday evening. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Hamilton Police have made an arrest after a series of violent incidents over the weekend.

Investigators say just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, a man went into a Hasty Market on John Street South near Charlton Avenue East and assaulted an employee with what they are describing as a baton or pipe.

Shortly after, police say the same man went into the City Mart located on King Street just across from Gore Park and again, assaulted an employee with a baton before taking off on foot.

Read more: Police investigate late night shooting in central Hamilton

Police say he then went down King Street, and assaulted a bystander, who was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Joshua Szarak, 36, facing charges of robbery with intent to steal and assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHamilton tagAssault tagHamilton Police tagArrest tagKing Street taghasty market tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers