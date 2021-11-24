Hamilton man arrested following several ‘violent incidents’

Hamilton Police have made an arrest after a series of violent incidents over the weekend.
Investigators say just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, a man went into a Hasty Market on John Street South near Charlton Avenue East and assaulted an employee with what they are describing as a baton or pipe.
Shortly after, police say the same man went into the City Mart located on King Street just across from Gore Park and again, assaulted an employee with a baton before taking off on foot.
Police say he then went down King Street, and assaulted a bystander, who was seriously injured and taken to hospital.
Joshua Szarak, 36, facing charges of robbery with intent to steal and assault with a weapon.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments