Hamilton man arrested following several ‘violent incidents’

Hamilton Police have made an arrest after a series of violent incidents over the weekend.

Investigators say just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, a man went into a Hasty Market on John Street South near Charlton Avenue East and assaulted an employee with what they are describing as a baton or pipe.

Shortly after, police say the same man went into the City Mart located on King Street just across from Gore Park and again, assaulted an employee with a baton before taking off on foot.

Police say he then went down King Street, and assaulted a bystander, who was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Joshua Szarak, 36, facing charges of robbery with intent to steal and assault with a weapon.

Hamilton Police have made an arrest after several violent incidents which occurred over the weekend in #HamOnt. READ MORE:https://t.co/rGJgdS8SQa — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 24, 2021