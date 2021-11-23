Police investigate late night shooting in central Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating a late-night shooting in the city’s centre believed to have involved a single suspect.
Investigators say possible gunshots were reported in the area of Broadway Avenue between Ward Avenue and Sussex Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday.
“Through continued investigation, police confirmed a shooting incident had occurred. Shots were fired into an unoccupied parked vehicle,” police said in a release on Tuesday morning.
“One male suspect was seen fleeing the area on foot.”
The man is described as in his early 30s with dark hair wearing dark clothing.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments