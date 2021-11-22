Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
November 22 2021 12:11pm
02:39

COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be booked Tuesday for Ontario kids 5 to 11

Starting Tuesday, parents with children between the ages of five to 11 can book their kids in for COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario. Caryn Lieberman has more.

