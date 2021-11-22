Global News at Noon Toronto November 22 2021 12:11pm 02:39 COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be booked Tuesday for Ontario kids 5 to 11 Starting Tuesday, parents with children between the ages of five to 11 can book their kids in for COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario. Caryn Lieberman has more. COVID-19: Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge vaccination rate at 84%, active cases at 14 REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8392782/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8392782/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?