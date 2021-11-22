COVID-19: Guelph’s Stone Road Mall hosting children’s vaccination clinic

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Family Health Team say it will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11 at Stone Road Mall.

The clinic is scheduled to launch on Thursday and remain open until Dec. 16.

“With the expectation of vaccinating the roughly 10,500 Guelph children in this age group, having one site with easy access is the goal,” said Ross Kirkconnell, executive director of the health team.

“The site in the mall is a great collaboration between the Guelph Family Health Team and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health. We have collaborated to pull this together quickly to make this important public health measure as successful as possible.”

Doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners will staff the clinic, located near the escalator and elevator to the lower level, Monday to Thursday from 1-8 p.m.

A child’s vaccination can be booked through public health by calling 1-800-265-7293 ext. 7006. Online booking for kids through public health is expected to launch on Tuesday morning.

The family health team also noted that that the vaccination clinic is available to all children aged five to 11.

Vaccinations are also being distributed to doctors’ offices and pharmacies. Public health is also expected to host clinics around the region.