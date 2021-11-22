SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Guelph’s Stone Road Mall hosting children’s vaccination clinic

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 4:08 pm
COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be booked Tuesday for Ontario kids 5 to 11
WATCH: Starting Tuesday, parents with children between the ages of five to 11 can book their kids in for COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario. Caryn Lieberman has more.

The Guelph Family Health Team say it will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11 at Stone Road Mall.

The clinic is scheduled to launch on Thursday and remain open until Dec. 16.

Read more: About 10,500 Guelph kids aged 5-11 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

“With the expectation of vaccinating the roughly 10,500 Guelph children in this age group, having one site with easy access is the goal,” said Ross Kirkconnell, executive director of the health team.

“The site in the mall is a great collaboration between the Guelph Family Health Team and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health. We have collaborated to pull this together quickly to make this important public health measure as successful as possible.”

Doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners will staff the clinic, located near the escalator and elevator to the lower level, Monday to Thursday from 1-8 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Vaccines for kids, adult boosters and other Covid-19 headlines' Vaccines for kids, adult boosters and other Covid-19 headlines
Vaccines for kids, adult boosters and other Covid-19 headlines

A child’s vaccination can be booked through public health by calling 1-800-265-7293 ext. 7006. Online booking for kids through public health is expected to launch on Tuesday morning.

Read more: 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccines for kids lands in Canada

The family health team also noted that that the vaccination clinic is available to all children aged five to 11.

Vaccinations are also being distributed to doctors’ offices and pharmacies. Public health is also expected to host clinics around the region.

