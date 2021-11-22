SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Toronto school moving to remote learning as COVID-19 cases investigated

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be booked Tuesday for Ontario kids 5 to 11' COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be booked Tuesday for Ontario kids 5 to 11
WATCH ABOVE: Starting Tuesday, parents with children between the ages of five to 11 can book their kids in for COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario. Caryn Lieberman has more.

A school in Toronto’s east end is moving to remote learning due to a COVID-19 investigation.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) said on Twitter that it recommended that students at Grenoble Public School, located near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue, be temporarily dismissed from in-person classes and activities starting Tuesday.

“We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 transmission within the school,” TPH said.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Ontario kids 5 to 11 can be booked starting Tuesday

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed in a tweet that all students are being dismissed and moving to remote learning as TPH investigates.

According to the TDSB website, there are 15 active COVID-19 cases among students at the school and none among staff. Four cases are listed as resolved.

TPH said close contacts have been notified and asked to stay home, monitor for symptoms, and get tested.

“We’ll work closely with our school partners to determine when in-person learning will resume.”

