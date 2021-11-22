Toronto school moving to remote learning as COVID-19 cases investigated

Send this page to someone via email

A school in Toronto’s east end is moving to remote learning due to a COVID-19 investigation.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) said on Twitter that it recommended that students at Grenoble Public School, located near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue, be temporarily dismissed from in-person classes and activities starting Tuesday.

“We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 transmission within the school,” TPH said.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed in a tweet that all students are being dismissed and moving to remote learning as TPH investigates.

According to the TDSB website, there are 15 active COVID-19 cases among students at the school and none among staff. Four cases are listed as resolved.

TPH said close contacts have been notified and asked to stay home, monitor for symptoms, and get tested.

“We’ll work closely with our school partners to determine when in-person learning will resume.”

