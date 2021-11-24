Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 24 2021 6:27pm 02:11 Ontario yet to reach a deal with feds on child care The Ontario government says it’s trying to reach a deal with the federal government aimed at lowering child-care costs. But so far, there is no deal and no apparent deadline. Sean O’Shea reports REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8400510/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8400510/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?