Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 24 2021 6:27pm
02:11

Ontario yet to reach a deal with feds on child care

The Ontario government says it’s trying to reach a deal with the federal government aimed at lowering child-care costs. But so far, there is no deal and no apparent deadline. Sean O’Shea reports

