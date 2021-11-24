COVID-19: N.B. reports 87 new cases as bookings for children’s vaccine flood in

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and announced that more than 6,200 vaccine appointments have been made for children aged five to 11 since bookings opened up for that age group the day before.

The province will begin vaccinating children of that age group on Friday. The vaccine will first be offered through regional health authority clinics, but they will be made available through participating pharmacies and some physicians soon.

“It is wonderful to see so many appointments booked for the clinics, which are starting across the province on Friday,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a release. “This is an important step forward in reducing the spread of the virus and protecting all New Brunswickers.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the province, 87.6 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93.5 have received their first dose. The province has previously said that children will be added to those statistics beginning Monday, which may cause the reported rates of vaccination to fall.

There have been 60 new recoveries since Tuesday, leaving a total of 692 active cases.

Outbreaks at Moncton Hospital

There are 45 people in hospital, 19 of whom are in intensive care. Of those hospitalized, 11 contracted the virus due to ongoing outbreaks at the Moncton Hospital, the province said.

Horizon Health Network announced on Wednesday that a fourth unit at the Moncton Hospital — Unit 3600, the family medicine and palliative care unit — is being impacted by the outbreaks.

Three other units — the rehabilitation unit, the family practice and geriatric unit and the stroke and family medicine unit — have outbreaks as well.

More information will be made available in a news release later this afternoon.

Case breakdown

The 19 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

six people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

four people 30-39;

two people 40-49;

a person 50-59;

two people 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Seventeen cases are under investigation and two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The 29 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

10 people 19 and under;

five people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

four people 40-49;

two people 50-59;

five people 60-69; and

a person 80-89.

Twenty-two cases are under investigation and seven are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 20 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

six people 19 and under;

a person 20-29;

three people 30-39;

three people 40-49;

four people 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Seventeen cases are under investigation and three are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The two new cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

a person 20-29; and

a person 50-59.

One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other case is under investigation.

The 17 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

three people 20-29;

a person 30-39;

five people 40-49;

a person 50-59; and

three people 60-69.

Nine cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and eight cases are under investigation.

Advertisement