Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick officials to hold briefing on COVID-19 vaccine for children

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 9:20 am
New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard is shown in this file photo. View image in full screen
New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard is shown in this file photo. Government of New Brunswick

New Brunswick health officials will hold a news briefing late Tuesday morning to discuss the province’s plan to vaccinate children aged five to 11 against COVID-19.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed here. Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell will participate, along with a pediatrician.

Read more: COVID-19: New Brunswick to begin vaccinating children aged 5-11 before end of week

The province has previously said it will receive its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine for children on Tuesday and anticipates administering the first doses by the end of the week.

About 54,500 children will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

The vaccinations will take place through regional health authority community clinics and pharmacies.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, 87.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated and 93.4 per cent have received their first dose.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagNew Brunswick tagCOVID-19 New Brunswick tagCOVID-19 vaccine children tagcovid-19 vaccine children new brunswick tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers