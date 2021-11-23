New Brunswick officials to hold briefing on COVID-19 vaccine for children

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials will hold a news briefing late Tuesday morning to discuss the province’s plan to vaccinate children aged five to 11 against COVID-19.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed here. Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell will participate, along with a pediatrician.

The province has previously said it will receive its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine for children on Tuesday and anticipates administering the first doses by the end of the week.

About 54,500 children will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

The vaccinations will take place through regional health authority community clinics and pharmacies.

As of Monday, 87.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated and 93.4 per cent have received their first dose.