Woman charged, accused of brandishing replica firearm at White Oaks Mall security: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old London, Ont., woman is facing a charge of armed robbery stemming from an incident Tuesday night at White Oaks Mall, police said.

In a statement Wednesday, police said a woman had been observed trying to leave a store with a number of items without having paid for them.

When a mall security officer approached the woman, she brandished what was later determined to be a replica firearm, police said.

The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested just outside the mall near Bradley Avenue and Jalna Boulevard, police said, adding the stolen property and a replica firearm were seized.

The accused faces a count of armed robbery and one count of failing to comply with a release order and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.