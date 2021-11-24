Menu

Crime

Woman charged, accused of brandishing replica firearm at White Oaks Mall security: police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted November 24, 2021 12:06 pm
White Oaks Mall entrance. View image in full screen
White Oaks Mall entrance. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A 31-year-old London, Ont., woman is facing a charge of armed robbery stemming from an incident Tuesday night at White Oaks Mall, police said.

In a statement Wednesday, police said a woman had been observed trying to leave a store with a number of items without having paid for them.

When a mall security officer approached the woman, she brandished what was later determined to be a replica firearm, police said.

Read more: Man seriously injured, 1 in custody in downtown-area aggravated assault, London police say

The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested just outside the mall near Bradley Avenue and Jalna Boulevard, police said, adding the stolen property and a replica firearm were seized.

The accused faces a count of armed robbery and one count of failing to comply with a release order and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

