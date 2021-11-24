Man seriously injured, 1 in custody in downtown-area aggravated assault: London police

A 29-year-old London, Ont., man is in custody, charged with aggravated assault, after another man was struck with a bat and cut with a sharp object near the city’s downtown core on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, 50, had been walking in the 400 block of York Street, between Colborne and Maitland streets, around 5 p.m. when police say he was approached by a male acquaintance.

The pair began to argue, and police say the victim was struck with a baseball bat and cut with an unspecified sharp object that were in the possession of the accused.

The victim ran from the area, but was pursued by the suspect, police said, adding that emergency services were called by the victim, who phoned police from the 300 block of Horton Street. The man was later taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One suspect was taken into custody and a baseball bat seized, police said. The accused faces a charge of aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police noted that the entire incident had been captured on video by a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.