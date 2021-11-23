COVID-19: Peterborough area reports 34 active cases including ICU admission

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, including a new case in an intensive care unit.

The health unit’s COVID tracker update, issued around 4:15 p.m., shows 34 active cases of COVID-19, up from 30 reported on Monday and 18 on Friday.

Other data from the regional health unit on Tuesday:

Outbreaks: One active — declared Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough with five cases as of Tuesday morning (unchanged). Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 343 cases associated with 58 outbreaks.

One active — declared Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough with five cases as of Tuesday morning (unchanged). Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 343 cases associated with 58 outbreaks. Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,984 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

1,984 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Deaths: 24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30.

24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30. Variant of concern cases: 1,160 — eight more since Monday’s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,160 — eight more since Monday’s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19. Resolved cases: 1,926 — one more case since Monday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of all cases.

1,926 — one more case since Monday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 128 — up from 116 reported on Monday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

128 — up from 116 reported on Monday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Hospitalizations: 95 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday reported three active COVID-19 admissions (most recent data posted). The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.8 per cent of all cases; 21 of the cases required the intensive care unit — one more since Monday’s update. ICU admissions make up 1.1 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings.

95 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday reported three active COVID-19 admissions (most recent data posted). The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.8 per cent of all cases; 21 of the cases required the intensive care unit — one more since Monday’s update. ICU admissions make up 1.1 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings. COVID-19 exposure: 75.1 per cent of all cases (1,490) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.3 per cent (403 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (77 cases) are related to travel and 0.7 per cent (14 cases) have yet to be determined.

75.1 per cent of all cases (1,490) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.3 per cent (403 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (77 cases) are related to travel and 0.7 per cent (14 cases) have yet to be determined. Testing: More than 64,750 people have been tested for COVID-19 — approximately one in three residents.

More than 64,750 people have been tested for COVID-19 — approximately one in three residents. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, five charges have been laid against a total of three businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act. The health unit last updated the page on Oct. 28.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reported at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday one new case among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction — Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School in Peterborough. A case at Prince of Wales Public School in the city has been resolved.

The school board is dealing with 35 other cases at 10 other schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported seven cases at two city schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction — five with the outbreak at St. Paul Catholic Elementary and two at St. Peter Secondary School. A case at St.Anne Catholic Elementary School in the city is resolved.

The school board is dealing with seven other cases at four other schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses as of Tuesday afternoon. The university reports that 96 per cent of students and 97 per cent of employees (unchanged) are fully vaccinated and zero per cent of students (down three per cent) and zero per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus. The college will resume in-person classes and services in January 2022.

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesdays. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

Upcoming vaccination clinics include:

Nov. 23-26: Healthy Planet Arena on Monaghan Road in Peterborough, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Bookings for children ages five to 11 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine began Tuesday. Clinics in Peterborough will begin on Nov. 29.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.