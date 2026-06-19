Advocates welcome Saskatchewan MP’s bill to remove barriers to psilocybin assisted therapy

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For years magic mushrooms have been seen as a recreational party drug. But perceptions are changing. A growing number of researchers say psilocybin assisted therapy has an important role to play in treating anxiety, depression and PTSD. Now, advocates are applauding a move by a Saskatchewan conservative MP to make it easier to access magic mushrooms.

Saskatoon University MP Corey Tocher’s bill is named after Thomas Hartle, a Saskatoon man who underwent psilocybin assisted therapy, before losing his battle with cancer.

“We face an epidemic of mental health and addictions crisis in our streets, and there is a solution that could include psilocybin counselling,” Tocher said, while introducing his private member’s bill in parliament. “For three years, as he fought cancer, he felt like himself again. Unfortunately, those same bureaucrats, who aren’t doctors, cut him off at the three-year mark of his legal supply,” said Tocher. “He had to travel to the Caribbean three times a year for his counselling. And that’s when he reached out to me.”

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Right now, doctors can apply on behalf of their patients through Health Canada’s Special Access Program, as was in Hartle’s case. But advocates argue the process is painfully slow.

The proposed bill would let doctors prescribe the therapy directly to patients, speeding up access.

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“When you are struggling with depression, suicidal ideation, every day matters. When you are at end of life, everyday matters,” said Shannon Hurly, Evolve Counselling and Wellness Saskatoon, Co-Owner and registered social worker (MSW).

She said the results were profound on clients she’s assisted with the therapy in Saskatoon.

“Really the biggest thing is seeing themselves outside their illness. This oneness and interconnectedness with themselves and people around them,” Hurley added.

Hurley said patients report reduced anxiety and fewer thoughts of suicide.

That’s because psilocybin can rewire pathways in the brain, enabling a patient to reorganize through patterns.

Josh Veinotte served in the Canadian Armed Forces in Afghanistan before he was diagnosed with PTSD in 2006.

“Like many others, I adhered to the orders I was given. I took the medication, the therapy, but nothing seemed to be effective, and I seemed to be getting much worse,” Veinotte said.

He said he pushed through another decade of military service.

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“But unfortunately, in 2016, I had to release from the Canadian Armed Forces,” Veinotte said.

He said that led to five more years of trying to manage his post-traumatic stress.

“After extensive research and conversations with clinicians, I decided to engage in psilocybin assisted therapy,” he said. “For the first time in 15 years, I felt peace. It didn’t erase my trauma; it changed my relationship with it.”

John Gilchrist with TheraPsil trains therapists to work with psychedelics.

He wants psilocybin assisted therapy to be viewed simply as another health care option.

“Here in Canada, we have the right to die, through MAID. And patients have a lot harder time getting access to psilocybin assisted therapy than they do getting access to MAID. And that’s a problem.”

For him, this proposed legislation is long overdue.

“I don’t think bureaucrats have any business in the doctor patient relationship. This bill removes them from that sacred bond,” said Gilchrist.

The bill is still in its early stages and would need support from parliament before becoming law.