Abbotsford, B.C. mayor to provide update on flood response

The mayor of Abbotsford, B.C., is set to provide an update on the city’s response to floods at 2 p.m. PT on Monday.

Hundreds of people were displaced from the Sumas Prairie region and thousands of livestock died as a result of the Nov. 14-15 atmospheric river, which brought record-breaking rain, mudslides and landslides.

The region remains under an evacuation order and a boil-water advisory is in effect.

Over the weekend, crews were able to stop the flow of floodwater into the Sumas Prairie, sealing the breach in the Sumas Dike near Number 3 Road.

Water levels in the Fraser River had dropped enough for city staff to open the floodgates at the critical Barrowtown pump station, allowing water to be diverted from the swollen Sumas River away from the badly flooded prairie.

Water from the flooded Nooksack River in Washington state, a key source of the problem, has also ceased flowing across the border into the Sumas River.

The city also has sandbags to spare, and anyone in need can pick them up at Yarrow Hardware on the east side of the prairie, the city tweeted Monday.

The city has extended its local state of emergency to Nov. 29, while a province-wide state of emergency remains in effect.

The remnants of an atmospheric river that arrived on B.C.’s North Coast on Sunday are projected to bring more rain to the South Coast by mid-week, according to Environment Canada.

At least 119 Canadian soldiers have been deployed to Abbotsford, and a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-177 Globemaster aircraft arrived at the airport on Sunday.

It delivered three CH-146 Griffon helicopters from 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron at CFB Valcartier in Quebec.

To date, the floods in B.C. have killed at least four people and countless animals, displaced thousands, and destroyed critical infrastructure, including highways. Anyone wishing to donate to relief efforts can do so via the Red Cross website, the United Way BC Flood Response Fund, or verified online GoFundMe campaigns.

– With files from Simon Little

