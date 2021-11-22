Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada providing update on ‘significant weather’ approaching B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 1:58 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Abbotsford stems flow of water to Sumas Prairie' B.C. floods: Abbotsford stems flow of water to Sumas Prairie
The City of Abbotsford has stopped the flow of flood water into the Sumas Prairie as repairs to multiple breaches of the dike protecting the lowlands continue.

Environment Canada is set to provide an update Monday afternoon on what it is calling “more significant weather” approaching B.C.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s warning preparedness meteorologist, Armel Castellan, will speak at 12:30 p.m. PT.

That will be broadcast live above.

Yet another atmospheric river is bearing down on British Columbia, triggering new concerns about rain and possible flooding on both the North and South Coast.

Environment Canada has issued a slew of winter storm, wind and rain warnings, along with special weather statements for Haida Gwaii and the North and Central coasts as the system brings tropical moisture to the area.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Volunteers fly in essentials to cut-off communities' B.C. floods: Volunteers fly in essentials to cut-off communities
B.C. floods: Volunteers fly in essentials to cut-off communities

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said a “well-defined” Pacific front will slide through the South Coast Monday, generating periods of rain through the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

“Rainfall amounts in the Lower Mainland will be mostly in the 10- to 20-millimetre range by Tuesday morning,” Madryga said. “Thankfully a break in the train of systems will allow for a dry Tuesday and a mostly dry Wednesday.”

Rain forecast through Tuesday. View image in full screen
Rain forecast through Tuesday. Global SkyTracker

The next Pacific front will move through on Thursday, Madrgya said, adding it will be more potent with stronger southeast winds and heavier rain.

“Present forecast models indicate rainfall amounts in the 30- to 50-millimetre range on Thursday, Thursday night in the Lower Mainland, which will be a concern in the Fraser Valley,” Madryga said.

“In addition, rain will fall on the North Shore Mountains due to a rising freezing level. Wet weather is also expected heading into this coming weekend, along with further mountain rainfall.”

Read more: New flood concerns as next atmospheric river makes landfall on B.C. coast

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has maintained a flood watch for the North Coast region.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagbc storm tagBC Flooding tagBC flooding update tagBC weather update tagBC weather this week tagBC flooding weather tagBC storm coming tagBC storm warning tagBC storm warning latest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers