Environment Canada providing update on ‘significant weather’ approaching B.C.

Environment Canada is set to provide an update Monday afternoon on what it is calling “more significant weather” approaching B.C.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s warning preparedness meteorologist, Armel Castellan, will speak at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Yet another atmospheric river is bearing down on British Columbia, triggering new concerns about rain and possible flooding on both the North and South Coast.

Environment Canada has issued a slew of winter storm, wind and rain warnings, along with special weather statements for Haida Gwaii and the North and Central coasts as the system brings tropical moisture to the area.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said a “well-defined” Pacific front will slide through the South Coast Monday, generating periods of rain through the evening.

“Rainfall amounts in the Lower Mainland will be mostly in the 10- to 20-millimetre range by Tuesday morning,” Madryga said. “Thankfully a break in the train of systems will allow for a dry Tuesday and a mostly dry Wednesday.”

The next Pacific front will move through on Thursday, Madrgya said, adding it will be more potent with stronger southeast winds and heavier rain.

“Present forecast models indicate rainfall amounts in the 30- to 50-millimetre range on Thursday, Thursday night in the Lower Mainland, which will be a concern in the Fraser Valley,” Madryga said.

“In addition, rain will fall on the North Shore Mountains due to a rising freezing level. Wet weather is also expected heading into this coming weekend, along with further mountain rainfall.”

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has maintained a flood watch for the North Coast region.