B.C. government to provide update on flood response, new storm warning

The provincial government is set to speak Monday morning about the possibility of another storm as well as the ongoing response to the first storm that hit B.C. last week.

Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and Agricultural Minister Lana Popham will speak at 11:30 a.m.

It be live on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

CP Rail is aiming to have service restored in the province by mid-week, which will result in essential goods moving around the clock again.

B.C. floods: Recovery efforts ramp up ahead of more rain

Trans Mountain is also expected to have its pipeline operational by the end of the week. Some of it is submerged, but crews are working overtime to restore the flow of gasoline, the company said over the weekend.

There is also hope fuel barges from the U.S. will arrive as British Columbians cope with gasoline rationing at the pumps.

This story will be updated following the press conference Monday morning.