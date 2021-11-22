Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. government to provide update on flood response, new storm warning

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 11:23 am
Click to play video: 'BC Floods: Timeline to reconnect broken supply chain' BC Floods: Timeline to reconnect broken supply chain
There are high hopes that some of the supply chain routes and infrastructure damaged during the recent atmospheric river will be reconnected. Global's Keith Baldrey has a preview of some of the dates we should be looking out for.

The provincial government is set to speak Monday morning about the possibility of another storm as well as the ongoing response to the first storm that hit B.C. last week.

Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and Agricultural Minister Lana Popham will speak at 11:30 a.m.

It be live on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

CP Rail is aiming to have service restored in the province by mid-week, which will result in essential goods moving around the clock again.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Recovery efforts ramp up ahead of more rain' B.C. floods: Recovery efforts ramp up ahead of more rain
B.C. floods: Recovery efforts ramp up ahead of more rain

Read more: B.C. floods: Princeton’s water system hanging – literally – by a fire hose

Story continues below advertisement

Trans Mountain is also expected to have its pipeline operational by the end of the week. Some of it is submerged, but crews are working overtime to restore the flow of gasoline, the company said over the weekend.

There is also hope fuel barges from the U.S. will arrive as British Columbians cope with gasoline rationing at the pumps.

Read more: New flood concerns as next atmospheric river makes landfall on B.C. coast

This story will be updated following the press conference Monday morning.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flooding tagbc storm tagBC Flooding tagbc flooding 2021 tagBC flooding latest tagBC flooding gas shortage tagBC flooding storm tagBC flooding supply chain tagBC new storm tagFlooding 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers