B.C. floods: New washout on Highway 3 once again closes essential route

A new washout has closed Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton Monday afternoon.
Drive BC said the washout occurred around noon and there is currently no estimated time of opening.
A detour is not available.
The washout occurred between Exit 173, Old Hope Princeton Way and Frontage Road.
Highway 3 was one of the routes open to essential traffic only, along with Highway 99 and Highway 7 as repairs continue along major routes in the province.
Drive BC will advise when an update is available about Highway 3.
