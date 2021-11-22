Menu

B.C. floods: New washout on Highway 3 once again closes essential route

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 5:51 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Province continues to open vital highway corridors: transportation minister' B.C. floods: Province continues to open vital highway corridors: transportation minister
WATCH: B.C.'s Transportation Minister Rob Fleming gives an update on the latest highway closures and routes available Monday. Fleming says a number of key routes were opened this weekend to essential travel only and supply chains are beginning to be established once again.

A new washout has closed Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton Monday afternoon.

Drive BC said the washout occurred around noon and there is currently no estimated time of opening.

A detour is not available.

The washout occurred between Exit 173, Old Hope Princeton Way and Frontage Road.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Gas rationing fuels frustrations' B.C. floods: Gas rationing fuels frustrations
B.C. floods: Gas rationing fuels frustrations

Read more: Current status of B.C.’s major highways and roadways as routes remain closed

Highway 3 was one of the routes open to essential traffic only, along with Highway 99 and Highway 7 as repairs continue along major routes in the province.

Drive BC will advise when an update is available about Highway 3.

