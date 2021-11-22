B.C. floods: New washout on Highway 3 once again closes essential route

Send this page to someone via email

A new washout has closed Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton Monday afternoon.

Drive BC said the washout occurred around noon and there is currently no estimated time of opening.

A detour is not available.

The washout occurred between Exit 173, Old Hope Princeton Way and Frontage Road.

Highway 3 was one of the routes open to essential traffic only, along with Highway 99 and Highway 7 as repairs continue along major routes in the province.

Drive BC will advise when an update is available about Highway 3.