Crime

Elgin County OPP identify victim in fatal crash north of St. Thomas

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 20, 2021 11:22 am
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. OPP

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the young woman who died as a result of a two-vehicle crash near St. Thomas Thursday.

At around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, officers along with firefighters and Emergency Medical Services, responded to a collision on Ron McNeil Line east of Highbury Avenue in Central Elgin, OPP said.

Both drivers were transported to hospital, where one was later pronounced dead.

Read more: Crash north of St. Thomas leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital: OPP

The deceased has now been identified as Olivia Vaseleniuck, 22.

Police say the second driver was treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team and Elgin County OPP are continuing to investigate.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.

–With files from Global News’ Andrew Graham

