Elgin County OPP identify victim in fatal crash north of St. Thomas

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the young woman who died as a result of a two-vehicle crash near St. Thomas Thursday.

At around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, officers along with firefighters and Emergency Medical Services, responded to a collision on Ron McNeil Line east of Highbury Avenue in Central Elgin, OPP said.

Both drivers were transported to hospital, where one was later pronounced dead.

The deceased has now been identified as Olivia Vaseleniuck, 22.

Police say the second driver was treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team and Elgin County OPP are continuing to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

Further updates will be provided when they become available.

–With files from Global News’ Andrew Graham