Canada

Crash north of St. Thomas leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital: OPP

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 18, 2021 2:10 pm
Police say it was around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday when officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Ron McNeil Line east of Highbury Avenue in Central Elgin. View image in full screen
Police say it was around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday when officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Ron McNeil Line east of Highbury Avenue in Central Elgin. The Canadian Press

Two people were transported to hospital, where one was later pronounced dead, following a two-vehicle crash north of St. Thomas on Thursday, according to Elgin County OPP.

At around 8:45 a.m., officers along with firefighters and EMS, responded to a collision on Ron McNeil Line east of Highbury Avenue in Central Elgin, said police.

SIU clears London police officer in Feb. 2021 death of man in custody

The identity of the deceased has not been released as police are working to notify next of kin.

In the meantime, Ron McNeil Line remains closed between Highbury Avenue and Yarmouth Centre Road as police investigate.

The closure is expected to last until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they’ll share more information as it becomes available.

