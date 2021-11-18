Crash north of St. Thomas leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were transported to hospital, where one was later pronounced dead, following a two-vehicle crash north of St. Thomas on Thursday, according to Elgin County OPP.

At around 8:45 a.m., officers along with firefighters and EMS, responded to a collision on Ron McNeil Line east of Highbury Avenue in Central Elgin, said police.

The identity of the deceased has not been released as police are working to notify next of kin.

In the meantime, Ron McNeil Line remains closed between Highbury Avenue and Yarmouth Centre Road as police investigate.

The closure is expected to last until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they’ll share more information as it becomes available.