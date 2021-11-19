Menu

Crime

Calgary police looking for more information on 2020 Nolan Hill house fire

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted November 19, 2021 7:35 pm
CCTV footage from a Dec. 3, 2020 multiple house fire in Calgary's Nolan Hill neighbourhood appears to show two people run away following the start of a fire. View image in full screen
CCTV footage from a Dec. 3, 2020 multiple house fire in Calgary's Nolan Hill neighbourhood appears to show two people run away following the start of a fire. handout / Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking for further information on an arson from four years ago that damaged four homes in Nolan Hill.

Following the two-alarm fire that started at approximately 4 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2020, the CPS arson unit began investigating the incident.

“This fire had devastating impacts on multiple families and their homes,” S/Sgt. Rod Harbidge said in a statement. “We believe someone in the community could have seen suspicious activity in the area of Nolanfield Lane prior to the fire breaking out and are hoping to speak to them.”

Read more: 4 homes damaged by blaze in Calgary’s Nolan Hill neighbourhood

Police have released CCTV footage of the fire starting and showing what appears to be two people running past a house shortly after.

Story continues below advertisement

The first person is described as a man with a medium build and wearing a hooded sweater. The second person is described as a man with a slim build in a white jacket, black pants and white shoes.

“We appreciate that some of the footage is grainy, however, if anyone recognizes unique characteristics of the individuals seen in the videos, please contact police,” the CPS statement said.

Anyone with information can contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or via Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
