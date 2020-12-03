4 homes damaged by blaze in Calgary’s Nolan Hill neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

At least four homes have been damaged by a fire in the community of Nolan Hill on Thursday, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Nolanfield Lane Northwest at around 4 a.m.

Arriving firefighters found a two-storey home engulfed in flames with thick black smoke coming from the home.

Crews used a water tower to douse the flames.

In a news release, the Calgary Fire Department said two homes suffered “significant” damage and two additional homes suffered “minor” damage.

No one was in the home where the fire originated, the CFD said. Neighbours told Global News the residents were in the process of moving out.

All the residents in neighbouring homes got out safely on their own or with the assistance of Calgary police.

Calgary firefighters battle a blaze in Nolan Hill on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Global News

The house where the fire originated was completely gutted by the blaze, and the CFD said one other home was damaged badly enough that the residents will be displaced for now.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Calgary Fire Department is asking anyone with photos, video, or information on the fire, especially prior to CFD arriving on scene, to email piofire@calgary.ca.

Calgary firefighters battle a blaze in Nolan Hill on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Sarah Offin / Global News