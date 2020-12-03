Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

4 homes damaged by blaze in Calgary’s Nolan Hill neighbourhood

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video 'Firefighters battle blaze in Nolan Hill' Firefighters battle blaze in Nolan Hill
A massive fire in the northwest Calgary community of Nolan Hill on Dec. 3 damaged homes. As Sarah Offin reports, damage to two of the homes was significant.

At least four homes have been damaged by a fire in the community of Nolan Hill on Thursday, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Nolanfield Lane Northwest at around 4 a.m.

Arriving firefighters found a two-storey home engulfed in flames with thick black smoke coming from the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews used a water tower to douse the flames.

In a news release, the Calgary Fire Department said two homes suffered “significant” damage and two additional homes suffered “minor” damage.

Trending Stories

No one was in the home where the fire originated, the CFD said. Neighbours told Global News the residents were in the process of moving out.

All the residents in neighbouring homes got out safely on their own or with the assistance of Calgary police.

Calgary firefighters battle a blaze in Nolan Hill on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Calgary firefighters battle a blaze in Nolan Hill on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Global News

The house where the fire originated was completely gutted by the blaze, and the CFD said one other home was damaged badly enough that the residents will be displaced for now.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The Calgary Fire Department is asking anyone with photos, video, or information on the fire, especially prior to CFD arriving on scene, to email piofire@calgary.ca.

Calgary firefighters battle a blaze in Nolan Hill on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Calgary firefighters battle a blaze in Nolan Hill on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Sarah Offin / Global News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House FireCalgary fire departmentCalgary FireCalgary House FireCalgary FirefightersNolan HillCalgary Nolan HillNolan Hill fireNoland Hill house fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers