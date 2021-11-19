Calgary woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn daughter in dumpster in 2017

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary woman has pleaded guilty to causing an indignity to a body after leaving her newborn daughter’s body in a dumpster in 2017.

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court by Crown prosecutor Vicki Faulkner, Nina Albright, who was 19 at the time, admitted she gave birth to a full-term baby girl at her parents’ home on Christmas Eve.

Albright told police the baby was alive when she was born, but stopped breathing shortly afterwards.

She tried performing CPR, but didn’t call 911 because she was hiding the pregnancy.

The statement says she put the baby into a plastic bag, called her then boyfriend, who was not the baby’s father, and told him she’d had a miscarriage.

They drove to the northwest neighbourhood of Bowness, where Albright left the baby in a dumpster at a community recycling drop off.

He offered to take her to a clinic, but she said that wasn’t necessary, saying she was only about three months pregnant.

The infant was found by a man dropping off trash, who alerted police, but the baby was dead when they arrived.

Medical examiners concluded the baby was born alive, but could not determine the cause of death.

Albright is also charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life. She pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 16.

Albright is not in custody.