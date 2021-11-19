Menu

B.C. flooding map 2021 shows areas affected by atmospheric river

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 4:09 pm
Global News reporter Jay Durant looks at some of the heroes and helpers who have flooded into the Fraser Valley to help with moving livestock, transporting stranded people and feeding them.

The B.C. government has provided a flooding map to show what areas of the province have been affected by the atmospheric river in mid-November.

A total of 17 regional districts were affected by floods, mudslides and landslides when about a month’s worth of rain fell on that part of the province in about two days, Emergency Management BC said.

That includes southern Vancouver Island, the South Coast, parts of the Interior and the Kootenay Region.

Thousands of residents have been affected by the flooding. One woman is confirmed to have died and four others remain missing.

The provincial government has provided a map of areas affected by the flooding. View image in full screen
The provincial government has provided a map of areas affected by the flooding. Emergency Management BC
Read more: B.C. launches financial assistance for those affected by flooding, landslides

The Disaster Financial Assistance program is now available for eligible British Columbians in the southwest, central and southeast areas of the province, as well as Vancouver Island.

The financial assistance is for those affected by the flooding and landslides from Nov. 14 to 16, 2021.

An application can be accessed online on the government website.

The province declared a provincial state of emergency on Wednesday in order to provide additional resources to the continued effort towards rebuilding.

This assistance includes all Indigenous communities, electoral areas and municipalities within the geographic boundaries of these areas.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
