B.C. floods: Government to provide live update on situation Thursday afternoon

B.C. is once again under a state of emergency after the government made the announcement Wednesday.

This time it is connected to the historic flooding that hit many parts of the province where a months’ worth of rain fell in about two days.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth will be providing another update at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The briefing will be streamed live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

“The order will preserve basic access to services and supplies for communities across the province,” Farnworth said Wednesday.

“We will bring in travel restrictions and ensure that transportation of essential goods and medical and emergency services are able to reach the communities that need them.”

Shipping delays impacting small B.C. businesses amid floods, highway closures

Major highways around the province remain closed Thursday as assessments and construction is underway to fix them as quickly as possible.

In Abbotsford, 600 people have now been evacuated due to the flooding. That includes 11 who were rescued overnight.

There are still 40 people in the evacuation order area in Sumas Prairie, according to Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr.

Mayor Henry Braun said water from Washington state’s Nooksack River continues to flow northeast, across the Sumas Prairie, and water levels continue to rise toward the east of the prairie.

Braun also said the Barrowtown pump station, which is facing a surge of water from the Nooksack River, is working at full capacity, but holding so far.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Financial Assistance program is now available for eligible British Columbians in the southwest, central and southeast areas of the province and Vancouver Island.

The financial assistance is for those affected by the flooding and landslides from Nov. 14 to 16, 2021.

The application can be accessed online on the government website.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 3:30 p.m.

B.C. floods: 'We're not out of this by a long shot:' Abbotsford mayor on floodwaters from Washington state's Nooksack River