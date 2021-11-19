Menu

Canada

Video appears to show glass falling from downtown Toronto building, 1 injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 3:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Video appears to show glass falling from Toronto building' Video appears to show glass falling from Toronto building
WATCH ABOVE: A video shared with Global News appears to show the moment glass fell from a downtown Toronto building on Friday. Police said one person suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

A video shared with Global News appears to show the moment glass fell from a condo building in downtown Toronto on Friday.

Toronto police said the incident happened before 10:30 a.m. in the area of Front Street and Draper Avenue, near Spadina Avenue.

Police said a male was injured as a result of the incident.

His injuries were reported to be minor.

The video, provided by Claire Hulme, appears to show a glass pane hanging from a building and swaying in the wind, before it slams into the side of the building and shatters.

The broken glass then falls to the roadway below.

Hulme told Global News the glass fell dozens of storeys.

Roads were closed and police advised people to use caution in the area.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

