Ford government delays release of child welfare audits again

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government has delayed the release of its audits into child welfare agencies again, saying the financial investigations — now more than a year delayed — will finally be released in the summer.

Financial audits of Ontario’s child welfare societies were ordered by Premier Doug Ford in the summer of 2024 after growing pressure to reform the sector and they were initially due to be published in the spring of 2025.

That deadline came and went without a word and, in October 2025, the minister in charge promised the probes were “weeks” away. But, again, the deadline passed without acknowledgment.

Now, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Michael Parsa tells Global News his new target is the summer of 2026 — roughly a year and a half behind schedule.

“Some societies needed more time,” he said. “Remember, the intent of this review was always to find ways to improve supports and services. They needed more time, I want to make sure we get everything right.”

Story continues below advertisement

Parsa said he’s received “preliminary” reports, but auditors are “looking to get more information from some of the societies.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The minister said he was willing to wait if it ensured better information when it is finally ready.

“I don’t want this work disrupted,” he said. “When the final report is given to us by the third-party reviewer over the summer, I will make that finding public.”

Ontario Liberal interim leader John Fraser said it was “suspicious” the release of the audits keeps being pushed back.

“I just think the government is using the audit like they used things with trustees — they’re pointing the finger of blame,” he said. “It’ll be interesting when the audits come out, what they do, but it’s pretty much the (modus operandi) for this government.”

The investigations of 37 children’s aid organizations in the province were announced last fall after a push for efficiencies in the sector by Premier Doug Ford.

The suggestion of audits was first raised by the premier during the summer of 2024 at a news conference, with details following months later.

Unveiling the audit plan last October, government officials focused on financial indicators like salaries, real estate portfolios and deficits.

At the time, they pointed out that, over the past decade, there has been a 49-per cent decrease in open protection cases, a 30-per cent decrease in children in care and a 51-per cent decrease in investigations that get transferred to ongoing service.

Story continues below advertisement

Parsa insisted quality was more important than speed in the case of the delayed audits.

“This isn’t to put out a report for the sake of doing it,” he said. “This is for us to identify gaps and improve support and services.”