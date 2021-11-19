Menu

Politics

Court challenge of Manitoba Tory leadership vote set for late December

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2021 11:53 am
A Manitoba judge has agreed to hear a court challenge of the vote that saw Heather Stefanson become leader of the provincial Progressive Conservatives and, with that, premier.
A Manitoba judge has agreed to hear a court challenge of the vote that saw Heather Stefanson become leader of the provincial Progressive Conservatives and, with that, premier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A Manitoba judge has agreed to hear a court challenge of the vote that saw Heather Stefanson become leader of the provincial Progressive Conservatives and, with that, premier.

Justice James Edmond of Court of Queen’s Bench has ruled the court has jurisdiction to hear the matter and has set a date of Dec. 23.

Read more: Court challenge over Manitoba PC Party leadership begins

Shelly Glover, who came up short with 49 per cent of the vote, alleges there were irregularities in the contest.

Glover challenging PC leadership result – Nov 2, 2021

In an affidavit, she has said the total number of votes counted was 501 more that the total her team had been told hours earlier.

Read more: Manitoba PC Party willing to go to court over Glover challenge

Stefanson was elected leader of the governing party Oct. 30 and was sworn in as premier three days later.

Stefanson has been added as an intervener in the case.

Manitoba PC Party willing to go to court over Glover challenge
© 2021 The Canadian Press
