Court challenge of Manitoba Tory leadership vote set for late December

A Manitoba judge has agreed to hear a court challenge of the vote that saw Heather Stefanson become leader of the provincial Progressive Conservatives and, with that, premier.

Justice James Edmond of Court of Queen’s Bench has ruled the court has jurisdiction to hear the matter and has set a date of Dec. 23.

Shelly Glover, who came up short with 49 per cent of the vote, alleges there were irregularities in the contest.

In an affidavit, she has said the total number of votes counted was 501 more that the total her team had been told hours earlier.

Stefanson was elected leader of the governing party Oct. 30 and was sworn in as premier three days later.

Stefanson has been added as an intervener in the case.

