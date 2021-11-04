Court challenge over Manitoba PC Party leadership begins

Send this page to someone via email

A court challenge has begun over the leadership of Manitoba’s governing Progressive Conservatives.

Shelly Glover, who came up short with 49 per cent of the ballots last weekend, is asking the Court of Queen’s Bench to quash the results that saw Heather Stefanson become leader and premier.

Glover says there were voting irregularities, including an unexplained jump in the total number of ballots after voting had stopped.

The Progressive Conservative party says the vote was done correctly and overseen by independent auditors.

Justice Edmond says this is a "matter of public interest and the people of Manitoba need an answer" — next court date scheduled for November 19th. — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) November 4, 2021

Both sides appeared briefly in court and the judge hearing the case has asked them to return in two weeks, on Nov. 19, to discuss whether the court has jurisdiction over a political party matter.

Stefanson was sworn in as premier Tuesday.