Politics

Court challenge over Manitoba PC Party leadership begins

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2021 12:49 pm
Shelly Glover. View image in full screen
Shelly Glover. The Canadian Press

A court challenge has begun over the leadership of Manitoba’s governing Progressive Conservatives.

Shelly Glover, who came up short with 49 per cent of the ballots last weekend, is asking the Court of Queen’s Bench to quash the results that saw Heather Stefanson become leader and premier.

Click to play video: 'Glover challenging PC leadership result' Glover challenging PC leadership result
Glover challenging PC leadership result

Glover says there were voting irregularities, including an unexplained jump in the total number of ballots after voting had stopped.

The Progressive Conservative party says the vote was done correctly and overseen by independent auditors.

Both sides appeared briefly in court and the judge hearing the case has asked them to return in two weeks, on Nov. 19,  to discuss whether the court has jurisdiction over a political party matter.

Stefanson was sworn in as premier Tuesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
