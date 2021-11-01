Menu

Politics

Losing candidate for Manitoba Tory leadership wants swearing-in delayed

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2021 2:35 pm
Former MP Shelly Glover seen in this file photo.
Former MP Shelly Glover seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

The losing candidate in the race to become Manitoba’s next premier is challenging the results and wants the winner’s swearing-in delayed.

Shelly Glover, who came up short with 49 per cent of the ballot count in the Progressive Conservative leadership race, has, through her lawyer, written to Manitoba’s lieutenant-governor.

Read more: Manitoba PC leadership candidate calls for vote to be delayed

Glover’s lawyer is asking that the swearing-in of Heather Stefanson as premier be delayed so that Glover can contest the outcome of the leadership vote in court.

Glover does not want to discuss details, as the matter will be before the courts, but has previously said many Tory members did not receive ballots in time to vote.

The head of the Tory leadership election committee said on the weekend every effort was made to allow people to vote and no one was deliberately denied a ballot.

The party has recognized Stefanson as the winner and she is expected to be sworn in as premier in the coming days.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
