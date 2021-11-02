Heather Stefanson to be sworn in as Manitoba’s next premier Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Kelvin Goertzen says he’s submitted his resignation to the lieutenant-governor effective Tuesday, and he says Heather Stefanson will serve Manitobans well.

Stefanson is scheduled to be sworn in as premier at 2 p.m., after she narrowly edged out Shelly Glover to win the Progressive Conservative party leadership on Saturday.

Global News will stream both the ceremony and her first appearance in front of reporters as premier at a 3 p.m. press conference in this story.

At a scaled-down convention held in Winnipeg Saturday, PC officials unveiled the final tally of ballots mailed in by party members to decide the winner of the campaign to both lead the party and become Manitoba’s 24th premier.

The final count saw 8,405 (51.1 per cent) of the votes cast for Stefanson, 8,042 for Glover.

It’s a margin so close, Glover has yet to officially concede.

Glover’s campaign had complained throughout the leadership run that many party members did not receive their ballots in time to mail them back before Saturday’s count, and she’s called for Stefanson’s swearing-in to be delayed.

Goertzen has been premier since Brian Pallister stepped down from the job in September, and he says it was his goal “to bring calmness and stability to the government” during the transition.

–with files from Skylar Peters

