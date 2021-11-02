Menu

Politics

Heather Stefanson to be sworn in as Manitoba’s next premier Tuesday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2021 11:58 am
Manitoba's newly elected Progressive Conservative leader and the province's new premier, Heather Stefanson, speaks at a victory party after defeating Shelly Glover in a leadership race in Winnipeg, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Manitoba's newly elected Progressive Conservative leader and the province's new premier, Heather Stefanson, speaks at a victory party after defeating Shelly Glover in a leadership race in Winnipeg, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Premier Kelvin Goertzen says he’s submitted his resignation to the lieutenant-governor effective Tuesday, and he says Heather Stefanson will serve Manitobans well.

Stefanson is scheduled to be sworn in as premier at 2 p.m., after she narrowly edged out Shelly Glover to win the Progressive Conservative party leadership on Saturday.

Read more: Heather Stefanson to become Manitoba’s 24th premier, wins PC vote

Global News will stream both the ceremony and her first appearance in front of reporters as premier at a 3 p.m. press conference in this story.

At a scaled-down convention held in Winnipeg Saturday, PC officials unveiled the final tally of ballots mailed in by party members to decide the winner of the campaign to both lead the party and become Manitoba’s 24th premier.

The final count saw 8,405 (51.1 per cent) of the votes cast for Stefanson, 8,042 for Glover.

It’s a margin so close, Glover has yet to officially concede.

Read more: Losing candidate for Manitoba Tory leadership wants swearing-in delayed

Glover’s campaign had complained throughout the leadership run that many party members did not receive their ballots in time to mail them back before Saturday’s count, and she’s called for Stefanson’s swearing-in to be delayed.

Goertzen has been premier since Brian Pallister stepped down from the job in September, and he says it was his goal “to bring calmness and stability to the government” during the transition.

–with files from Skylar Peters

© 2021 The Canadian Press
