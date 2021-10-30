Heather Stefanson to become Manitoba’s 24th Premier: wins PC vote

Send this page to someone via email

Heather Stefanson has been chosen as the next leader of Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative (PC) party, and will become the province’s 24th Premier.

It comes following a leadership vote that pitted her against former St. Boniface MP Shelly Glover.

8,405 (51.1 per cent) of the counted votes cast were for Stefanson — 8,042 for Glover.

The final week of the two-month-long campaign was marred by issues with ballots.

An undisclosed number of ballots didn’t make it to some of the 25,000 PC members before Friday’s deadline, according to the party.

The PC’s scrambled to make up for lost time with last-minute drop-off locations across the province, but Glover took issue with that – saying she thought the results should be delayed.

Leadership Chair George Orle spoke extensively prior to the announcement about the measures the party took to address those concerns.

"Every single envelope that came back 'undeliverable,' we mailed out again." Orle says every ballot delivery was supervised by hired security, then placed in a secure room where staff counted them. "This was a chain of control… there were no exceptions." — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) October 30, 2021

Orle says roughly 17,000 of those ballots were returned to the party before the deadline — a return rate of 68 per cent.

“That’s not being disorganized… that’s something to be proud of.”

Glover has been out of public life since 2015, when she elected to give up her St. Boniface seat in that year’s federal election.

She’d served seven years in office through two terms, after serving with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

Glover returned to the WPS for three years before leaving again in 2018.

Stefanson has served in the Tuxedo seat for more than two decades after replacing former Premier Gary Filmon in a 2000 by-election.

She’s since been re-elected five times, most of them by a significant margin.

Stefanson becomes Manitoba's first female Premier in the province's 151-year history, and will formally take over from the outgoing Kelvin Goertzen as the 24th Premier in a swearing-in ceremony in the days ahead.

With files from Canadian Press, Shane Gibson & Brittany Greenslade