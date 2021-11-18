Alberta records 383 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health confirmed an additional 383 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the province’s active case total to 5,384.

That’s down 137 cases from Wednesday’s active case total.

The province conducted 8,948 tests over the past 24 hours, and Alberta’s positivity rate was 4.34 per cent.

The number of people receiving care for the novel coronavirus in Alberta hospitals also dropped over Wednesday.

On Thursday, there were 498 people in hospital, with 94 of those people in the ICU, compared with 516 in hospital and 100 in the ICU on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also confirmed five additional deaths had been reported over the past 24 hours.

Three of the deaths were reported in the Edmonton zone: a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s with pre-existing conditions as well as a man in his 40s with no pre-existing conditions.

Both of the other cases involved people with pre-existing conditions: a man in his 80s in the Central zone and a man in his 60s in the South zone.

There have now been 3,209 Albertans who have died from COVID-19.

Of eligible Albertans aged 12 and older, 88.2 per cent of received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of the same group, 82,7 per cent is fully vaccinated.

To date, 331,214 Albertans have caught COVID-19, while 322,621 have recovered.

Advertisement