B.C. flooding: Overnight closures of Vancouver Island’s Malahat Highway end

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation said progress has been made on repairs to the Malahat Highway at Tunnel Hill on Vancouver Island.

Enough progress has been made so no further overnight closures are necessary, the ministry said Thursday.

Single-lane alternating traffic can continue 24 hours a day.

The road was closed earlier this week due to heavy rains. The ministry then announced the highway would be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow time for repairs.

#BCHwy1 crews worked tirelessly through the night to get a critical culvert replacement completed on the #Malahat. Big shout out to the crew, and also @MainroadNIsland for delivering this culvert to site 👏👏👏👏 #BCStorm #BCFlood pic.twitter.com/OOXytpchba — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) November 18, 2021

Repairs will continue through the weekend in the hope of opening the road to two-way traffic by Monday.

According to Drive BC, travel is limited to essential trips. Only oversize loads are banned.

Motorists on the Malahat should be prepared for traffic congestion and lengthy delays.