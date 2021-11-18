Menu

Traffic

B.C. flooding: Overnight closures of Vancouver Island’s Malahat Highway end

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 3:37 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Flooding forces evacuation orders on Vancouver Island' B.C. floods: Flooding forces evacuation orders on Vancouver Island
Evacuation orders are in effect for parts of the Nanaimo Regional District while the Cowichan Valley is under a state of local emergency. Kylie Stanton has more on the close calls in high water on Vancouver Island.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation said progress has been made on repairs to the Malahat Highway at Tunnel Hill on Vancouver Island.

Enough progress has been made so no further overnight closures are necessary, the ministry said Thursday.

Single-lane alternating traffic can continue 24 hours a day.

Read more: Gas shortages, emergency ferry sailings on Vancouver Island amid Malahat flood damage

The road was closed earlier this week due to heavy rains. The ministry then announced the highway would be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow time for repairs.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Repairs will continue through the weekend in the hope of opening the road to two-way traffic by Monday.

According to Drive BC, travel is limited to essential trips. Only oversize loads are banned.

Motorists on the Malahat should be prepared for traffic congestion and lengthy delays.

