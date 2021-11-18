Menu

Comments

Crime

Joyride on Kitchener baseball diamond caused costly damage

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 11:19 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen has been arrested after he allegedly drove a vehicle across a baseball diamond in Kitchener on Wednesday night causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Police say they were called to a baseball diamond near the intersection of of Victoria Street and Eastforest Trail shortly after 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle stuck in the grass in the outfield at Eastforest Park.

Police say the vehicle caused between $15,000 and $20,000 in damage to the turf at baseball diamond.

A 17-year-old Kitchener boy was arrested at the scene and is facing charges of mischief over $5000 and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

